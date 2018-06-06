“We need answers,” Family says justice wasn’t served in fatal hit-and-run

HUGO, Okla. – Family members say Emanuel Churchwell would always light up a room.

However, family members say his life was cut short last July.

KXII reports that he was walking to his grandmother’s house after leaving a friend’s house when he was hit by a drunk driver.

“It was a lot of rain that night and she was telling him to stay where he’s at and saying, ‘You’re safe, you’re safe,” Tia Churchwell, Emmanuel Churchwell’s cousin, said. “And he’s saying, ‘No, I’m going to come home and see you,’ and our grandmother and that’s the last conversation they had.”

Minutes later, witnesses say Misty Acker drove up to the same friend’s house and claimed that she hit something with her car.

A short time later, Churchwell’s body was found near the intersection surrounded by broken pieces of plastic and a passenger side mirror.

“We can’t get him back, we get that, but the question we always have now is what happened?” Tia Churchwell said. “What really happened? We still don’t know. We need answers.”

Court documents claim the broken pieces of plastic matched Acker’s vehicle.

She pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a fatality accident and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

“He’s no longer here and she’s getting a slap on the wrist for it all,” OJ Churchwell, Emanuel’s cousin, said.