Woman catches foul ball in her beer — then chugs it!

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A baseball fan enjoying a cold beer at the Braves-Padres game became a legend after catching a foul ball in her cup.

Gabby DiMarco got a little more than she bargained for when Braves outfield Ender Inciarte sent a pitch straight at her – and into her full brew. DiMarco really got the crowd going by downing her beverage with the baseball still inside.

When the baseball lands in your beer cup in front of everyone…you chug it! Good call @Mudcat55! ⚾️🍻(via Gabby) #Padres pic.twitter.com/f4AfjO96sH — 973 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 6, 2018

San Diego Padres posted video of it on Twitter Tuesday night.

In fact, it may have been the highlight of the game for many Padres fans, who watched the Braves annihilate their team 14-1.