Aide who recently resigned from EPA hired by Oklahoma Worker’s Compensation Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former aide to embattled EPA director Scott Pruitt who has come under scrutiny for getting a significant pay bump has been hired to a position with the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission.

On Thursday, the commission voted unanimously to hire Sarah Greenwalt as the agency’s new general counsel.

“Sarah Greenwalt brings a broad mix of governmental legal experience, first as a law clerk at the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, then as Assistant Solicitor General and General Counsel to the State Attorney General providing counsel for numerous state agencies and the Governor’s office, and finally as a Senior Counsel to the Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington D.C. She has argued cases at the district and appellate courts and State Supreme Court. We are fortunate to find someone with her knowledge of State government legal operations and demonstrated legal acumen,” said Commissioner Mark Liotta.

Greenwalt will provide counsel for all legal, operational and regulatory concerns within the commission. She is set to begin her new job on June 25.

Greenwalt made headlines after she received a 52 percent raise, bringing her salary to $164,200 while at the Environmental Protection Agency before Pruitt reversed it amid public outcry.