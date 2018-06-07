Body found at northwest Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in an Oklahoma City neighborhood.

'They`re always sawing stuff back there," said neighbor Olena Metcalf. "I`m just hoping and praying that they did not cut somebody up and bury them in that backyard.'

On Wednesday, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to a home in the 2200 block of N.W. 34th St. after receiving a report of a body in the backyard.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found the body in the backyard of the home.

"In this case, we did, we`ve been out there for a little while," said Officer Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City Police. "They had to wait until the weather moved out of here so they could actually get in there and exhume the body."

At this point, the victim has not been identified but Metcalf says police were at the home just a few days earlier.

"Supposedly had a machete and was talking about cutting somebody`s head off. So we kind of took it as a bogus call, "said Metcalf. "And then this, three days later, looking for the same young man."

Officials say 36-year-old Jimmy Vongphakdy was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's exact cause of death.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.