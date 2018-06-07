Flooding causing major issues for drivers across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers were encouraged to stay off the roads as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the metro.

Severe thunderstorms started moving across central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain and lightning to the area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Oklahoma, Logan and Canadian counties until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Radar indicates that almost three inches of rain fell between Bethany and The Village in a short amount of time.

Traffic became congested after streets across the metro began to flood.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff announced that N.W. 234th and Rockwell in Deer Creek is underwater and closed.

***FLOOD WARNING*** Patrol issuing an alert – NW 234th and Rockwell in Deer Creek area is currently underwater and closed. Other roadways in area seeing high water. Please drive carefully and watch for high water. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/cGPP53BiJq — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) June 7, 2018

Also, Oklahoma City firefighters closed parts of the Lake Hefner Parkway near Memorial Rd. after flooding became an issue under the bridge.

A car stalled in the floodwaters near Hefner and Pennsylvania Ave.

Two men had to rescue another driver near Memorial Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave. after several cars became stuck in the water.

Northbound I-235, between N.W. 36th St. and I-44, is closed due to flooding in the area. Drivers are encouraged to find another route.

Several streets are flooded, please do not drive into standing water. pic.twitter.com/tQVGxIkPMN — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) June 7, 2018

Officials say drivers should avoid low lying areas and not drive into flooded roadways. If you encounter flooded roadways, you are encouraged to turn around and find another route.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks, streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as drainage areas and low lying spots.