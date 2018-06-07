Grand jury brings down new charges in federal meth drug trafficking ring case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A federal grand jury tacked on money laundering, weapon possession charges, as well as more defendants in a multi-million dollar metro methamphetamine trafficking case.

A superseding indictment was filed in federal court Wednesday. A total of 35 people have now been charged with drug possession and distribution charges. The majority of the defendants are in custody. Trial dates have not yet been set.

The charges stem from an investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking organization operating out of Oklahoma City's south side for more than a year. Prosecutors allege the defendants were the head or conspired with the group.

Federal meth drug trafficking ring case

According to court documents, methamphetamine would be sourced from Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas and Mexico, and then brought to the Oklahoma City metro area. Between January 2017 and March 2018, prosecutors say the drugs were stashed, sold or used at six properties on the city's south side.

Code words, which are commonly used when trying to conceal conversations, such as "horse," "hay," "tools," and "bullets" were used to describe drugs; "Enchiladas," "Tamales," and "Chorizo" were meant for members of the drug ring.

When the drugs were sold, court documents say the money was deposited into accounts of at least two metro banks. That money would then be transferred to other bank accounts in California and Texas.

Authorities believe the drug sales netted the group as much as $4.8 million in cash.