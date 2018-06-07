Made in Oklahoma: Ranch Mac N Cheese

OKLAHOMA CITY – When it comes to cooking for a barbecue, your guests will love this recipe for ranch mac ‘n cheese.

Ingredients (7):

3 cups – Della Terra Fusilla Pasta (MIO)

1 can – 5 oz. evaporated Milk

1 cup – Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

2 eggs – Braums Large Eggs (MIO)

2 cups – Grated Asiago Cheese

¼ cup – Unseasoned Bread Crumbs

2 Tbs. – Hiland Unsalted Butter (MIO)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions

In medium bowl, whisk evaporated milk, dressing and eggs together. Mix in the cheese, pasta and mix well. Spoon mixture into a 9”x9” baking pan that has been greased. In another bowl mix bread crumbs and butter. Sprinkle on top of the pasta and bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is nicely browned and mac and cheese is warm throughout.

For more information, head to Made In Oklahoma’s website.