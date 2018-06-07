Metro flash floods strand drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Heavy rains flooded the metro, stranding lots of drivers.

Thursday morning's floods closed northbound lanes of I-235 from 36th.

"There were 22 water-related calls in that 2-hour period between 10 and noon," said Oklahoma City Fire Department Lt. Jon Pruitt.

It was like buckets of water poured onto the metro.

"I ended up feeling the car getting bogged down with rain," said Blake Pierson.

The rain went from inches to feet in a matter of minutes.

"It was like about a quarter, like to my tires and then all of a sudden, woosh, it just came out of left field," said Nathan Frye.

Flash flood watches turned into warnings as many drivers underestimated the power of mother nature.

"Growing up around here, we expect stuff like this so, if I can help, I can," said Dakota Epperly.

Epperly said he saw a car trying to drive under the flooded underpass but it got stuck.

With help from a Moore police officer, Epperly used his truck to help save the stranded driver and her passenger from the flooded car.

"I seen it go down and I figured, if I can help them, I might as well," Epperly said.

Sinking cars was the scene throughout the metro from Penn to Kelley to Broadway Extension.

"All of a sudden, the water came up and there was a red light and I busted a left to get up hill," said Tyson Wallace.

The fire department said there was a total of more than 80 incidents related to the storms.

"A lot of those were a lighting strikes and powerlines, and there was a house fire at the time," Pruitt said.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The Office of Emergency Management Agency is asking those in Oklahoma City who received flood damage to homes or apartments to report the damage. It's in an effort to help with damage assessment.

For more information, click here to report it by Saturday, June 9.