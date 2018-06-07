Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

All lanes of NB I-235 and N.W. 36th St. on-ramp to NB I-235 back open after flooding

Posted 11:49 am, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:42PM, June 7, 2018

UPDATE: All lanes of northbound I-235 and the N.W. 36th St. on-ramp to northbound I-235 are now open following flooding. 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route due to flooding.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say all lanes of northbound I-235 are closed between N.W. 36th St. and I-44 due to flooding.

Photo of I-235. Credit: Jeremiah Lane

Drivers were encouraged to use I-35 or I-44 as a detour.  Delays were expected.

Southbound lanes will remain open.