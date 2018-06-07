Oklahoma City firefighters respond to 22 water responses during Thursday storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – As severe storms moved through the metro, firefighters were extremely busy responding to a number of emergencies.

As the flood waters started to rise, traffic became congested on streets throughout the metro.

Oklahoma City firefighters closed parts of the Lake Hefner Parkway near Memorial Rd. after flooding became an issue under the bridge.

Oklahoma City fire officials say they responded to 81 total incidents between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say they responded to one reported house fire and 22 water rescues.