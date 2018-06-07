Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Oklahoma City police searching for “Bic Bandit” accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of cigarette lighters

Posted 10:01 am, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:02AM, June 7, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for an Oklahoma City man accused in a bizarre crime.

Authorities say 61-year-old Paul Maxey has allegedly stolen over $2,000 worth of cigarette lighters from various convenience stores throughout the metro.

Paul Maxey, previous mugshot from Oklahoma County Jail

The suspect would allegedly go inside the stores and steal the entire trays of lighters and then run out of the store.

He is believed to be driving a grey Dodge Charger with front end damage.

Grey Dodge Charger (photo from OKCPD)

Police say Maxey has 16 Oklahoma City warrants for larceny of merchandise.

At this time, officers have not been able to locate Maxey.  Officials are hoping someone who knows his whereabouts will call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

Officials told KFOR they calling Maxey the “Bic bandit.”