Oklahoma father safe after escaping burning home

PORTER, Okla. – An Oklahoma father is lucky to be alive after his home caught fire while he was sleeping.

The homeowner said he woke up Thursday morning to make coffee, went back to bed with a lit cigarette and then woke up to see his bedroom in flames.

Thankfully, he was able to escape through the front door. However, the home he had lived in for 15 years is now a total loss.

He says he is most thankful that his two daughters were not home at the time of the fire.

The Porter Fire Department told FOX 23 it took about an hour to put the fire out.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.