Police warning about man impersonating OG&E employee

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are warning local companies and residents about a man who is impersonating an OG&E employee and demanding payment.

It happened Tuesday at the City National Bank near May and Memorial.

"Just keep the door shut, call police and let police talk to the person," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

It's a good reminder, following an alarming scam.

"The scam is related to OG&E, and what the scammer is doing is he drives an orange truck that looks like an OG&E truck that has writing on the side in white letters," Morgan said.

According to a police report, the man advised the bank employee that he was there to shut off the power because they "have not had an active account for some time and they needed to pay to make it current."

The bank employee told the man that they have had an account that is still active for six plus months and it's in good standing.

He then handed her a cut off notice and told her she needed to call customer service to get it resolved.

"Now, OG&E has pointed out that they will not demand payment from somebody at their door," Morgan said. "You'll get a cut off notice at least 10 days prior, and you'll also get phone calls."

Morgan also said you will not be required to give any information until you've confirmed your account information.

OG&E told police they've received multiple reports of the scam from other companies as well.

"So, if somebody comes to your door claiming to be OG&E and they're asking for money, realize that's actually not the way OG&E operates and is most likely a scam," Morgan said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.