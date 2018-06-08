× 3 suspects in custody following alleged kidnapping in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Three suspects are in custody after an alleged kidnapping in Norman.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to reports of a burglary near 12th and Lindsey.

Police said at least one armed suspect entered the residence and kidnapped a person.

A short time later, police pulled over a vehicle matching the suspect’s description.

Three people were taken into custody.

Fortunately, the victim is safe.

The suspects and the victim have not been identified at this time.

More information is expected to be released later in the day.