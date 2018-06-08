× Asian district to unveil new mural during festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – A massive mural that will grace the Oklahoma City Asian District will be unveiled during an upcoming festival.

The Luong Family has commissioned Oklahoma-born artist Shei Phan to create a 200 foot long mural that depicts the development of Oklahoma City’s Asian District over the last 20 years.

The ‘Dragon Rising OKC’ mural shows a dragon swimming through iconic Oklahoma City scenes and will be located in the Little Saigon Shopping Center, located at 2518 N. Military Ave.

The mural will premiere during the Asian District Night Market Festival, which will be held Saturday, June 9 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.