Body camera footage released following wild chase that ended at local mall

OKLAHOMA CITY - We're now getting a better look at the moment police arrested a suspect following a high-speed chase that came to an end at Quail Springs Mall.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police released the body camera footage of officers responding to a wild chase earlier this week.

Authorities say Myron Watson led officers on a chase in a stolen car on Monday afternoon. The chase, which began in southwest Oklahoma City, went all the way up to Cashion and then back to the metro.

The chase ended when police say Watson drove to Quail Springs Mall, stopped the car and ran inside the building.

"He's all sweaty. Put your hands behind your back," an officer can be heard saying on the body camera footage.

A female passenger surrendered to police outside of the mall.