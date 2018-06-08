Body recovered from Lake Thunderbird being investigated as a homicide, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials have identified the body of a man recovered in Lake Thunderbird on Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to assist in the investigation after a woman found a man’s body in the lake.

The body of 32-year-old Kevin Price, of Noble, was pulled out of the water near the southeast side of the lake around 2 p.m.

Officials say his death is being investigated as a homicide and has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities told News 4 earlier on Friday they did not suspect foul play and it was likely he fell into the water.

Lt. Mike Roe with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division said right now, it’s unclear how long Price was in the water.

Officials say he was not wearing a flotation device.

The incident remains under investigation.