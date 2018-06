ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department is wanting to identify a man accused of stealing a Salvation Army employee’s purse.

Police say the incident happened June 4 at the Salvation Army just after 3:45 p.m.

The man allegedly took an employee’s purse from the counter and left the store, according to police.

He then drove off in a red Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.