Free ‘Folk Secrets’ app takes players on historical scavenger hunt with cash prizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A new, ground-breaking augmented reality app is giving Oklahomans the chance to win hundreds of dollars all while learning more about our state's history.

Trifecta Communications has created a family-friendly scavenger hunt called 'Folk Secrets' that you can play for free right from your own smart phone.

Each week, winners who find all the clues around the metro will take home big prizes!

The game centers around multiple historical figures, such as Captain William Kidd - a real pirate who was hanged in England in the early 1700's for piracy and murder.

In the Folk Secrets game - Kidd the Pirate is alive and well, and his long-lost legendary treasure has made it all the way to Oklahoma.

Trifecta Communications CEO Brent Wheelbarger and his staff conjured up a wealth of creativity in this high-tech, yet user-friendly app.

It includes cash prizes, and true Oklahoma history, twisted with a bit of fiction, which Wheelbarger likes to call "Twistory."

"This is one of those instances where using your phone actually could make you smarter, rather than the other way around," Wheelbarger said.

The free 'Folk Secrets Codex' app leads players to multiple locations throughout the Oklahoma City metro.

Once at those locations, players will find portals that lead back in time, such as inside 21C Hotel - the former site of a Model T Ford Factory.

To win monetary prizes, players must first watch a video telling players where to go.

Those videos are posted every Saturday at 9:00 a.m. on the Folk Secrets Facebook page.

The first person to arrive, open the app, follow instructions, and check in, will win $500 each week for five weeks.

However, everyone is eligible for the $1,000 grand prize, as long as they go to each location every week and collect a symbol within the app, which they will need to win the final episode.

"I hope when they see these doorways into time pop up on the sidewalk in front of them and it looks like it's really there, and they can actually walk into it and look around, I hope they realize it is a brave new world," Wheelbarger said.

The grand prize winner will also receive an additional $1,500 to donate to the school of their choice for history education.

Wheelbarger hopes that augmented reality will eventually change the way students learn history, and that they might someday be able to walk through time portals in their own classrooms.

He believes that making learning "experiential" will in turn make education more fun and memorable for students.

"My belief is down the line they could build time portals for different subjects and different eras of history that could be developed into a curriculum that could be put in the classroom, and kids could sit there and walk through a time portal and experience a certain era in history, and then take a test. My belief is that they'll remember it much longer," Wheelbarger said.

KFOR is a sponsor for Folk Secrets.