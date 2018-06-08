× Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to women in Edmond neighborhood

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond man has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself to women in his neighborhood on two occasions.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Edmond police were called to a home on May 14 after a woman says a man exposed himself to her.

The victim told officers that she was backing out of her driveway when an older white man “purposefully exposed his penis to her.”

After detectives tracked down 68-year-old Jerry Penn, the victim positively identified him.

Penn, who also lives in the gated neighborhood, told officers that he “made a mistake.”

Authorities say they were also able to connect him to another indecent exposure case that occurred in the same neighborhood in June of 2017. In that case, a woman says she was walking in the neighborhood when an older white man pulled up his t-shirt and exposed himself to her.

On Wednesday, Jerry Glen Penn was charged with two counts of indecent exposure related to the two separate incidents.