Mental Health Association Oklahoma offering suicide prevention training to the public for free

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Mental Health Association Oklahoma will be offering three suicide prevention trainings next week that are free and open to the public.

“When the bright lives of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain ended suddenly to suicide within a few days of each other, we are left wondering ‘Why?’ and if their lives could have been saved. In direct response to these tragic deaths, we are offering three TOO BIG TO IGNORE suicide prevention trainings next week,” said officials with the association.

The trainings are free and open to the public:

Tulsa Monday, June 11 at 12 p.m. Legacy Plaza west tower office, 5310 E. 31st St. Tulsa, OK, 74135

Oklahoma City Wednesday, June 13 at 12 p.m. 400 N. Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Stillwater Friday, June 15 at 12 p.m. Oklahoma State University’s Student Union; Floor 4; Exhibit Room 1



According to the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, 123 people die by suicide every day in the United States, making that roughly 45,000 people a year.

Since 1999, Oklahoma’s suicide rate has increased 37 percent.

“It is the one thing we haven’t yet talked about,”said Dr. Quinnett, who created the recognized suicide prevention training technique, QPR; Question, Persuade, and Refer. “Until we can really talk about it openly and comfortably, the problem isn’t going to get dealt with.”

For more information, click here.

For adults struggling with these tragic deaths, Mental Health Association Oklahoma has trained mental health professionals ready to answer your call. You can call them at 918-585-1213 or 405-943-3700.

How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

