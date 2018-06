NORMAN, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a body has been recovered at Lake Thunderbird.

The body was recovered around 1 p.m. on Friday from Clear Bay at the Norman lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was called to the scene to assist the Cleveland County Sheriff Office.

#BREAKING: OHP confirms they are assisting in body recovery efforts at Lake Thunderbird. OHP lieutenant says they were requested around 1 p.m., area of focus is on Clear Bay @kfor — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) June 8, 2018

No other details have been released at this time.