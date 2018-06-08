× Officials looking for man who walked away from Tulsa Transitional Center

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center.

Officials say Joseph Wagener, who was serving time for possession of a stolen vehicle and controlled substance conviction out of Tulsa County, walked away from the center on Tuesday.

Wagener may also go by Joseph Wagner or Joseph A. Wagner.

Wagener is described as a white male, about 6-feet tall, and weighs about 169 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the escapee hotline at 405-424-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.