Oklahoma cemetery under investigation after headstones found piled up against building

TULSA, Okla. – Family members are in disbelief after sheriff’s deputies discovered dozens of headstones piled up against a trailer in Tulsa County.

Destiny Dixon’s great-grandmother was buried at Crown Hill in 2013.

“Probably like a year and a half ago, two years ago, we noticed that we could never find her. We never thought her tombstone got put up or moved or anything. We just thought we couldn’t find her, even though we knew where she was,” said Dixon told KJRH.

Lucille Figures lived to be 104-years-old after surviving the Tulsa Race Riot. With her headstone missing, family members say they feel as if her legacy is not being honored.

“It’s really sad that you go out there and all you’ve got is a memory to try to grieve and it ain’t even there,” Dixon said.

When the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office began investigating, the cemetery’s owner told deputies the previous owner pulled the headstones up for non-payment issues.