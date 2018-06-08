Several patients tested for HIV, Hepatitis C exposure at Oklahoma hospital

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Several patients are being tested for HIV and Hepatitis C following a “brief lapse in protocol” at an Oklahoma hospital.

John Wagnon told KJRH that he was contacted by W.W. Hastings Hospital about HIV and Hepatitis C testing after undergoing dental surgery earlier this year.

“I’m scared because they called me a while ago earlier today and said I needed to come back in three months and get tested again,” Wagnon said. “So, it’s not over. I still don’t know whether I’ve got something that hasn’t shown up in the results or what yet?”

The hospital, which is operated by Cherokee Nation Health Services, released the following statement to KJRH:

“There was a brief lapse in protocol at W.W. Hastings Hospital earlier this year. There are no indications patient health care was compromised, but out of an overabundance of caution, some patients were asked to return for testing. Test results from every patient thus far have shown no harmful exposure, and have reinforced our belief that patient health is not at risk. Cherokee Nation Health Services is the largest tribally operated health care system in the United States, seeing more than one million patient visits per year with many accreditations focusing on continuous quality improvement, including many involving integrity and continuity of care. Our doctors, nurses and other health care professionals provide diligent, compassionate care during those one million annual patient visits, and we will continue to put patient health, safety and peace of mind first.”