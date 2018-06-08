Tulsa police looking for suspect possibly from Oklahoma City who allegedly assaulted dancer at night club

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of assaulting a dancer at a night club.

On February 12, the victim confronted the suspect at the club Night Trips for “the way he was treating a dancer,” police say. During the confrontation, the woman slapped him.

The suspect then punched her, and while she was down, kicked her in the face, causing a severe concussion and the loss of seven teeth.

According to police, the suspect, who is possibly from Oklahoma City, may be called “Two Times.”

He is wanted for aggravated assault and battery.

If you have any information, call police immediately.