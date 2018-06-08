Two teens injured after vehicle crash due to sleepiness

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – Two teens were injured after their vehicle crashed due to the driver being sleepy.

It happened near Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Friday around 10:40 a.m.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver and his 19-year-old passenger were traveling eastbound on EW870 county road when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the right, came back on the roadway, went off the roadway to the left and struck an embankment ditch.” The vehicle then rolled a little more than two times and came to a rest on its side.

The 16-year-old driver and his passenger were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say the driver was sleepy and that was the cause of the accident.

The driver and passenger were not wearing their seat belts.