BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot at a man.

Back in April, Tammy Lane told the man she was living with to get his truck off of her property.

When the man showed up, he says Lane started shooting at him, and missed, hitting his truck instead.

According to KXII, Lane said she was doing target practice with cans and didn’t see anyone near the truck.

She was arrested that day for shooting with intent to kill.

Charges were filed Thursday.