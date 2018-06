× Crews extinguish fire at vacant home in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded near N.E. 16th St. and N. Martin Luther King Ave. around 1 p.m.

Officials say it was a small fire in the home, which appeared to be vacant. It only took crews less than 5 minutes to put it out.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.