Detectives examine death of Oklahoma teen 20 years ago

TULSA, Okla. – Cold-case investigators are executing search warrants and performing DNA tests in hopes of identifying a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old girl 20 years ago.

Dena Dean was last reported alive on June 6, 1998, at a shopping center in west Tulsa. The Webster High School honor student had just left work at a nearby restaurant and planned to meet a friend at a nearby supermarket.

Her car was later found abandoned at the shopping center, and authorities found her body six days later, less than 3 miles away.

Cold-case investigators have served search warrants in four counties in Oklahoma and Arkansas in a search for communications and physical evidence.

Mike Huff, the cold case task force’s leader, says several new witnesses have provided “bits and pieces” of information.

The Dean family holds a vigil every year in Dena’s honor and tells FOX 23 they are still hoping justice will be served.

“With all of the new information we’re getting on the case, I hope that 20 is the end. I hope we have an arrest by next year,” said Larry Dean, Dena’s father.