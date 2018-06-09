Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping 15-year-old girl in Tulsa

OWASSO, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a girl and held her hostage for two days.

Just before noon Friday, a 15-year-old girl called 911 saying she had been kidnapped on Wednesday in Tulsa.

Owasso police and deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home where they found 53-year-old James Hurt in the yard. The girl was found in the wooden structure next to the home.

The girl told police she was brought there after being kidnapped.

She said for two days she was allegedly tied up and raped several times.

Police say they are still investigating whether the girl was associated with trafficking.

James Hurt was booked into jail for first-degree rape and kidnapping.

FOX 23 reports the girl and Hurt and did not know each other before Wednesday. They also say Hurt is a previous sex offender.