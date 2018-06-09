× Man’s body recovered from Lake Thunderbird had gunshot wound, OSBI says

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a man’s body that was recovered from Lake Thunderbird Friday had a gunshot wound.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to assist in the investigation after a woman found a man’s body in the lake.

The body of 32-year-old Kevin Price, of Noble, was pulled out of the water near the southeast side of the lake around 2 p.m.

Officials said Friday his death was being investigated as a homicide and has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Saturday, the medical examiner determined Price had a gunshot wound.

The type and manner of death has not been determined yet.

Lt. Mike Roe with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division said right now, it’s unclear how long Price was in the water.

The incident remains under investigation.