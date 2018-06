× Overnight shooting in NE Oklahoma City leaves one person in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police responded to a shooting around 1:50 a.m. near N.E. 36th and Coltrane.

Oklahoma City police say one person was shot at a house party.

The victim ran from the house to a nearby house and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating.