Red Earth Festival features Native American art, culture

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crowds of visitors at the 32nd annual Red Earth Festival came to the Cox Convention Center and Myriad Botanical Gardens to enjoy beautiful artwork from Native Americans featuring paintings, silversmiths, jewelry designers, dancers and photographers.

The Red Earth Pow Wow on Saturday featured dancers in full Regalia from tribes from across the country.

People young and old enjoyed the bright colors and drum music echoing through the exhibition hall.

Visitors from Russia and Germany visiting Oklahoma were taking in all of the sights and sounds inside the Cox Convention Center.

News 4’s own Lauren Daniels was on hand greeting visitors and signing autographs.

The Red Earth Festival continues through Sunday at the Cox Convention Center and Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Tickets are available to the public.

