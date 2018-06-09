Teen, woman injured after inattentive driving causes head-on collision in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A teen and woman were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition after a head-on collision.

It happened near Lindsay, Oklahoma, Thursday just after 8 p.m.

Officials say a 17-year-old driver and her passenger, a 17-year-old male, were driving northbound on State Highway 59B when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the right, over-corrected, reentered the southbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The 56-year-old driver of the other vehicle was pinned inside of her vehicle for approximately 20 minutes and was freed using the HURST tool by the Lindsay Fire Department.

She was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her passenger refused treatment at the scene.

Officials say both drivers and the passenger were wearing their seat belts.

The cause of the collision was due to inattentive driving.