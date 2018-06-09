× USGS: 4.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Oklahoma

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. – Residents near Grant and Alfalfa Counties may have felt some shaking Saturday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Nash, Oklahoma. The earthquake was originally recorded as a 4.5 magnitude, and later downgraded to a 4.4 magnitude.

The epicenter of the quake was located about six miles away from Nash, Oklahoma, and nine miles away from Jet, Oklahoma.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damages.

Residents in Wakita, Oklahoma, Wichita, Kansas, and Dallas, Texas, may have also felt the shaking.