Woman charged after allegedly trying to start fire at Stillwater hotel

STILLWATER, Okla. – A woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to start a fire at hotel in Stillwater.

46-year-old Darci Heisler was arrested May 19 after Stillwater police were called to the Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel and Suites in reference to a woman setting a gas can on fire in the parking lot.

According to the Stillwater News Press, “Heisler allegedly told police the fire in the parking lot got out control, but a witness and an employee of the hotel both told an SPD officer Heisler was ‘sparking a lighter near the gas can in an attempt to start a fire’ on the second floor of the hotel earlier.”

She was charged with first-degree arson and could face up to 17 and a half years in prison, along with a maximum fine of $10,000. She has also been charged with second-degree arson in connection to a November 2017 incident where she reportedly set fire to a building in Stillwater that she and her sister owned.

In that case, she faces up to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000.