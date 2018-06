Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Construction for the Oklahoma City Streetcar is still underway and, somehow, a car has made its way onto its tracks.

That was the situation on Sunday near 11th and Harvey, where the car was seen sitting on top of the tracks.

Uhhhh I don’t think that’s what they meant by “streetcar”. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/E6vUnIl3Og — Jacquelyn Edwards (@jacquelynruth) June 10, 2018

There's no word on just how the car got there or if it has damaged part of the tracks.

The Streetcar track is expected to be finished by the end of this year.