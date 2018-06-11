App launched to help Oklahoma children find free summer meal sites

TULSA, Okla. – Many organizations are working to make sure no child is hungry while they are out of class this summer.

Hunger Free Oklahoma and Code for Tulsa launched an online map to help Oklahoma families easily locate summer meal programs, which help children access nourishing meals at no cost.

According to the groups, about 425,000 Oklahoma children eat free or reduced price meals at school.

“One in five children in our state experiences hunger, and the Summer Food Service Program connects kids 18 and under with no-cost meals, no questions asked,” said Oklahoma State Department of Education’s State Superintendent, Joy Hofmeister. “Last year, we increased the number of summer meals served by 14 percent over the year before. With this new mapping tool, even more families will have consistent access to summer meals at the click of a mouse or the tap of a finger. With ample research indicating that proper nutrition has a strong and positive impact on academic outcomes, it is critical that students have access to healthy meals in the summer months so they can return to school ready to learn in the fall.”

The online map tool provides the location and details of Oklahoma’s summer meal sites across the state.