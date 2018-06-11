City officials report at least a dozen vehicles inside streetcar track construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "My boyfriend had left the gym, called me and said 'You have to come look at this,'” said Jacquelyn Edwards. "Then, we saw this car like it's trying to be a streetcar. It's crazy."

A white sedan was parked in the middle of the MAPS 3 streetcar construction on 11th and Harvey.

Edwards said the construction areas are well marked so she thinks something else may have played a role.

"We assume it happened overnight," she said. "There's a lot of bars over here, so we thought probably drunk driving but it had to be some stupidity too."

The car was parked there for hours.

By Monday morning, it was gone. It was towed by Arrow wrecking, according to Oklahoma City Police, although it was not towed by police.

"This is not the first time it's happened," said David Todd, MAPS program manager. "It's happened when they were just doing the trenches and they had cars drive off in there, even during the day time."

One separate incident happened in March on Automobile Alley. Another incident involved a truck downtown and yet another incident with a white car on 4th near Hudson.

In fact, Todd said he knows of a dozen incidents like it in the past 18 months.

"I know people can get confused,” Todd said. "It can be a little overwhelming when you get down there with all of the barricades, but just ask everyone to slow down and try to watch what they're doing."

While they've had at least 12 incidents with vehicles going into the streetcar construction, it isn’t different than any other construction projects.

"This is no different than if we were building a street," Todd said. "If we were pouring concrete there, people drive into those occasionally. It just happens, and it's really a function of I believe not paying attention of their surroundings."

It's a temporary problem as the construction finishes by the end of the summer but a headache to those in the middle of the mess.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

It will be up to the contractor to file an insurance claim if any damage is found.

They also tell us there will be testing going on next week, so you may see a streetcar in downtown.

But, beware - the overhead wires will be "hot" so avoid them, the poles and power substations.

The Oklahoma City Streetcar will open by the end of the year. EMBARK has a list of safety tips for bicyclists, motorists and pedestrians here.

