Iconic World War II bomber stopping in Enid

ENID, Okla. – Visitors to an Oklahoma airport will have a chance to get a close up view of history that you can’t find at many museums.

One of the most iconic airplanes from World War II, B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade,” will be stopping at Enid’s Woodring Regional Airport as part of its Summer Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard the rare aircraft to soak in the stories of courage and service during one of the most important periods in U.S. history. The B-25 is an exceptionally rare aircraft, being one of 34 in the world that is still flying.

The tour features three restored WWII combat aircrafts: C-47/DC-3 Combat Legend “Old Number 30,” B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey,” and B-25 Bomber “Maid in the Shade.”

Organizers say they hope to educate all generations about the role of aviation in combat.

The bomber will be in Enid from Monday, June 11 through Sunday, June 17.

The tour times and dates are as follows:

Monday, Friday-Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests can also book a ride on the bomber from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday.