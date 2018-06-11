× Midwest City man who said ‘Xanax monster’ made him rape, photograph unconscious women found guilty

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Midwest City man accused in a disturbing case of manufacturing child pornography and rape has been found guilty.

Clifford Eugene Williams was arrested in January 2014.

Williams is accused of raping and taking photos of naked, unconscious women, three of which were underage, between 2009 and 2013.

Court documents say Williams lured his victims over for parties, then fed the adult women and teenage girls hard alcohol and pills.

When they passed out, the arrest affidavit says he’d snap pictures and videos of himself molesting and raping the women and teenagers, sometimes using inanimate objects.

The arrest affidavit says at times, their “eyes taped open.” It says they were “…unconscious and unaware of what was happening.”

Court documents state some victims never realized what had happened to them until they saw their photos on several porn websites.

The arrest affidavit says Williams admitted to doing wrong in text messages to his wife writing, “You think I don’t feel guilt or have nightmares every night? I can’t sleep cause how I feel. I deserve to be hated and despised. All I can do is apologize.”

The affidavit says another text message read, “That wasn’t your husband that did that… It’s the Xanax monster… and he ain’t never coming back…”

On Wednesday, jurors convicted Williams, now 30, of three counts of manufacturing child pornography, three counts of taking clandestine photographs, one count of second-degree rape by instrumentation and one count of publishing child pornography, News OK reports.

He could face up to 65 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for later this year.