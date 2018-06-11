Oklahoma game warden performs C-section on doe killed by car, saving fawn

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma game warden took quick action after receiving word that a deer had been hit by a car.

Game Warden Ryan Walker arrived on the scene and saw the deceased doe and a deceased fawn.

Officials with the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page say the deer had given birth along the side of the road and was hit as she tried to cross the road again.

While Walker was on the scene, he noticed that there was movement in the doe’s stomach and realized that she had yet to give birth to a second fawn.

Warden Walker performed a cesarean section on the doe, saving the second fawn.