ARDMORE, Okla. – A guest at a popular fast-food restaurant is thankful for the quick actions of a few officers after a snake decided to take its own lunch break.

Employees at the Chick-fil-A in Ardmore say they noticed a snake slither across the parking lot and into a customer’s car.

Fortunately, officers with the Ardmore Police Department and animal control officers were able to quickly wrangle the snake.