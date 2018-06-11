× Ruptured water line repaired; water service restored to Oklahoma State Reformatory

GRANITE, Okla. – Authorities say a ruptured water line that led to an outage at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite has been repaired.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say the 110-year-old facility’s water tower was found to be empty Sunday after a large water line break was repaired south of the facility on Saturday.

As the tower’s water level dropped, so did water pressure inside the prison. In fact, the drop in pressure caused every toilet to flush until the tower was empty.

Staff members provided drinking water to the 1,028 inmates at the facility, and crews began working to repair the line.

On Tuesday morning, officials said that water service had been restored to the facility.