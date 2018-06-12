× 4 suspects allegedly stole vehicle while 2 children were asleep in backseat in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after four suspects allegedly stole a vehicle while two children were asleep in the backseat in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after midnight, police were called to reports of a kidnapping near N.W. 10th and Council.

A woman told police that her 10-year-old son and her 4-year-old daughter were asleep in the backseat when four teenagers stole her vehicle.

She said that she had gone to her pastor’s house near N.W. 7th and Council to talk with him about something and left her two children in the backseat of her car because they were asleep.

The woman said she was standing near her vehicle, talking to the pastor, when she heard her car doors open.

She said she turned around and saw four black teenagers get inside the vehicle and drive away.

A few blocks away, the suspects pulled over at a stop sign and let the 10-year-old boy out of the car.

Police said three of the suspects also got out of the car and ran away.

The remaining suspect then took off in the car once again, with the 4-year-old girl in the backseat.

The pastor, who had been following the vehicle, then picked up the 10-year-old boy.

The pastor told police that’s when he lost sight of the vehicle.

Police found the vehicle, along with the 4-year-old girl, a few blocks away from the original scene.

The suspects have not been found or identified at this time.

The pastor and the children’s mother told police the suspects all appeared to be teenagers.