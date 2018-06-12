Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown to stay on Netflix for “months to come”

News of Anthony Bourdain’s death shook the world last week.

The gifted chef, storyteller and writer who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture, cuisine and the human condition for nearly two decades died at 61. CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series, “Parts Unknown.”

The series, which was scheduled to come off of Netflix US on June 16, will be staying there longer than originally planned.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come,” reads a tweet from Netflix US.

Viewers around the world felt connected to Bourdain through his fearless travels, his restless spirit and his magical way with words.

In 2013, Peabody Award judges honored Bourdain and “Parts Unknown” for “expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure.”

Season 11 of “Parts Unknown” premiered last month on CNN.

How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Click here for more information on how to get help for someone who might be suicidal.