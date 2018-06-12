Authorities investigating shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene near N. Western Ave. and W. Hefner Rd. Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 a vehicle pulled out of Dollar General and headed westbound when a person walking down the road shot at the vehicle and hit the person inside, causing them to crash into another car.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect, but do not have a description at this time.