“I just want a mom and a dad,” Siblings looking to be under same roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A pair of siblings may be very different, but Famela and Noah want the same things in the end.

Right now, 13-year-old Noah and 9-year-old Famela live in a foster home, but they are very independent.

Famela says when she wanted to learn how to braid, she simply turned to YouTube. On the other hand, Noah was able to learn by watching others.

"I used to see my mom do it, and she said, 'One day, you need to learn how to do your sister's hair before ya'll move out,'" Noah said.

When Noah grows up, he plans to be a photographer, artist or a plastic surgeon.

"It will just help people feel better about their body and make them feel much more comfortable," Noah said.

Famela says she wants to be a nurse.

"So I can make people feel better,” Famela said.

Noah likes to look neat, and describes himself as a modern person.

For both big brother and little sister, it's important to be under one roof.

"One day, we'll be mad at each other, but then we'll be brothers and sisters at the end of the day," Noah said.

The pair says they want to be a part of a family.

"Like have fun, joke around, go on vacations a lot," Noah said.

"I just want a mom and a dad," Famela said.

Noah says he'd like to visit New York City one day to explore the world of fashion.

The pair, who went into DHS custody two years ago, is ready for a fresh start with a family who will love them unconditionally.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.