International raft guides to lead rafting experiences at RIVERSPORT Rapids

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a bit of fun on the river, a popular adventure park will have professional raft guides from all over the world leading you across the rapids.

RIVERSPORT OKC announced that professional raft guides from Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia and South Africa have moved to Oklahoma City for the summer to lead rafting experiences at RIVERSPORT Rapids.

“This summer you’re going to meet some of the best guides in the world,” explained Executive Director Mike Knopp. “Many of them travel the world, rafting rivers in many different countries.”

“These guys have been here a couple weeks and they’re already getting great feedback,” said Andres Reyes, Rafting Operations Manager. Reyes, himself an experienced raft guide originally from Ecuador, has been with RIVERSPORT Rapids since the center’s opening in May, 2016. “They are a ton of fun and they help our newer guides see how you can be safe and a little crazy at the same time.”